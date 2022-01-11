Advertisement

Midwest internet provider celebrates expanded space and services

Mercury Broadband
Mercury Broadband(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Midwest internet provider is expanding its locations, and service.

Mercury Broadband, along with the Greater Topeka Partnership, cut the ribbon on its new Topeka offices Monday. The new offices at 3400 SW Van Buren Ave. are directly west of its offices already established at 3301 SW Kansas Ave. Along with the new space, Mercury Broadband is rolling out Mercury@Home. It’s a phone app that helps customers keep track of and manage their internet usage across different devices.

Mercury Broadband serves areas in Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana.

