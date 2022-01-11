Advertisement

Maya Angelou becomes the first Black woman to appear on US quarter

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.
The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program.(United States Mint image)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Mint announced Monday that it’s rolling out a quarter with Maya Angelou on it.

It makes the legendary poet and activist the first Black woman to appear on a U.S. quarter.

The Maya Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters program, which will include coins featuring prominent women in American history.

“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.

Other quarters in the series will begin rolling out later in 2022 and through 2025.

California Congresswoman Barbara Lee is being credited with the achievement.

She introduced the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020. It passed in January 2021, ultimately paving the way for the creation of the new coins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Monday in...
Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said an explosive was determined to be the source of what...
Authorities identify source of ‘loud boom’ heard Sunday near Atchison
President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to push voting rights bill, back filibuster changes
A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass. Bank of America...
Bank of America slashes fees for account overdrafts
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says