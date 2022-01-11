Liberal man arrested nearly three years after double-homicide along Kansas/Oklahoma border

SEWARD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Liberal man has been arrested nearly three years after the murders of two men along the Kansas/Oklahoma border.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Liberal man has been arrested for the April 2019 murders of Timothy J. Martin, 25, and Erick G. Salas, 31.

The KBI said Ralph Thomas Salas Jr. 30, of Liberal, was arrested just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and several other charges.

Salas Jr. was arrested at 415 N. Washington in Liberal and was then booked into the Seward Co. Jail.

KBI said Salas Jr. is alleged to have participated in the robbery, kidnapping and shooting deaths of Martin and Salas. The victims’ bodies were found in separate locations on April 2, 2019.

The Bureau said Martin was discovered by a farmer on his property near U.S. Highway 54 and the Kansas/Oklahoma state line in Texas Co., Okla. Meanwhile, Salas was discovered deceased in a trailer at the Seven Winds RV Park in Liberal.

KBI clarified the two Salas’ were not related.

The Seward Co. Attorney is expected to prosecute the case.

The KBI said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Seward Co. Sheriff’s Office, Liberal Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Texas County Sheriff’s Office and the District 1 District Attorney’s Task Force also helped the investigation.

