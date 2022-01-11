KBI rules investigation in Larned residence murder, suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released further details on the homicides that occurred in Larned on Saturday, Jan. 8.

On Saturday, three people were found dead in their home due to gunshot wounds. They were identified as 44-year-old Shala M. Smith, 12-year-old Carver A. Smith, and 44-year-old Jon B. Smith.

The KBI investigation found that Jon Smith arrived in a pickup truck at Shala Smith’s home, located at 524 Park St., just after 3 a.m. When Jon Smith entered the home, carrying a shotgun.

KBI says that evidence indicates that Jon Smith shot and killed his estranged wife Shala Smith, and Carver Smith, his 12-year-old son and then shot himself.

The KBI investigation confirmed that the autopsies revealed the manners of death for Shala and Carver was homicide and Jon’s manner of death was suicide.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.