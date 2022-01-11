Advertisement

Jury trials on hold in Lyon County after spike in COVID cases

A spike in COVID-19 cases has put jury trials on hold in the Fifth Judicial District, which...
A spike in COVID-19 cases has put jury trials on hold in the Fifth Judicial District, which covers Lyon and Chase counties, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury trials are on hold in Lyon County after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to KVOE Radio, the recent spike in COVID cases has resulted in jury trials in the Fifth Judicial District being suspended until at least Feb. 14.

The Fifth Judicial District covers Lyon and Chase counties.

According to KVOE, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler announced Monday that as a result of all jury trials being suspended for at least the next month, residents summoned for jury duty in January don’t need to appear.

New summons and paperwork will be issued when trials resume.

KVOE says Wheeler’s announcement came after Monday’s special Lyon County Commission meeting and Lyon County Public Health’s report, which indicated current COVID cases and positivity rates are higher than at any time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Monday in...
Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Riley County police were investigating a report of an aggravated battery and assault that...
Aggravated battery and assault reported at McDonald’s drive-thru in Manhattan
25th and Illinois Ave.
Topeka Police take at least two people into custody from of a house at 2519 SE Illinois.
Family friend rallies support for family of boy who died in Topeka house fire
Family friend rallies support for family of boy who died in Topeka house fire
TPD arrests two in narcotics search