Jury trials on hold in Lyon County after spike in COVID cases

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury trials are on hold in Lyon County after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to KVOE Radio, the recent spike in COVID cases has resulted in jury trials in the Fifth Judicial District being suspended until at least Feb. 14.

The Fifth Judicial District covers Lyon and Chase counties.

According to KVOE, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler announced Monday that as a result of all jury trials being suspended for at least the next month, residents summoned for jury duty in January don’t need to appear.

New summons and paperwork will be issued when trials resume.

KVOE says Wheeler’s announcement came after Monday’s special Lyon County Commission meeting and Lyon County Public Health’s report, which indicated current COVID cases and positivity rates are higher than at any time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

