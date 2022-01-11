Advertisement

GTP hosts ribbon cutting for a new yoga studio

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new yoga studio officially held a ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Topeka, hosted by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Topeka Yoga Network was previously a mobile service, but now has a permanent home at 925 S Kansas Ave.

TYN is offering a 20% off deal on their class packages if anyone reaches out to the studio before midnight Jan. 11.

Evelyn Spangler, co-owner of the Topeka Yoga Network, has intentions for this new studio to bring inspiration to others.

“Trying to open a business that helps inspire people to move healthier and be healthier and, of course, be a part of the downtown vibe,” said Spangler.

