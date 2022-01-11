GTP hosts ribbon cutting for a new yoga studio
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new yoga studio officially held a ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown Topeka, hosted by the Greater Topeka Partnership.
Topeka Yoga Network was previously a mobile service, but now has a permanent home at 925 S Kansas Ave.
TYN is offering a 20% off deal on their class packages if anyone reaches out to the studio before midnight Jan. 11.
Evelyn Spangler, co-owner of the Topeka Yoga Network, has intentions for this new studio to bring inspiration to others.
“Trying to open a business that helps inspire people to move healthier and be healthier and, of course, be a part of the downtown vibe,” said Spangler.
