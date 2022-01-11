Advertisement

Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas

Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas Mora (right) are arrested for the theft of a U-Haul on Christmas Day on Jan. 10, 2022.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested for the theft of a vehicle that held most of the belongings of a family traveling through the area on Christmas Day.

The Topeka Police Department says four people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 10, after an investigation into a vehicle that was stolen on Christmas Day.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, TPD said a U-Haul truck was stolen from 1351 SW Arvonia Pl. The truck contained most of the belongings of a family traveling through the area.

It was reported later that the truck had been seen in Wabaunsee Co.

As a result of the investigation, a series of search warrants were served on Monday and as a result of those warrants, the following four arrests were made:

  • Jayden Flowers, 25, of Topeka - Burglary to a Vehicle to Commit a Felony, two counts of Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
  • Joshua Long, 26, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle.
  • Jacob Slusser, 27, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle.
  • Nicholas Mora, 28, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice.

TPD said some of the items seized from the warrants were stolen from the U-Haul, among other places. The investigation continues to identify those items and other potential victims.

Anyone with information about the case should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

