Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested for the theft of a vehicle that held most of the belongings of a family traveling through the area on Christmas Day.

The Topeka Police Department says four people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 10, after an investigation into a vehicle that was stolen on Christmas Day.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, TPD said a U-Haul truck was stolen from 1351 SW Arvonia Pl. The truck contained most of the belongings of a family traveling through the area.

It was reported later that the truck had been seen in Wabaunsee Co.

As a result of the investigation, a series of search warrants were served on Monday and as a result of those warrants, the following four arrests were made:

Jayden Flowers, 25, of Topeka - Burglary to a Vehicle to Commit a Felony, two counts of Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Joshua Long, 26, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle.

Jacob Slusser, 27, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle.

Nicholas Mora, 28, of Topeka - Theft of $25,000<$100,000 from a Motor Vehicle, Fugitive from Justice.

TPD said some of the items seized from the warrants were stolen from the U-Haul, among other places. The investigation continues to identify those items and other potential victims.

Anyone with information about the case should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.