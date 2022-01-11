Family friend rallies support for family of boy who died in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire on SW Macvicar destroyed the Servantez family’s home and seven- year- old, Alexander Servantez, lost his life.

A longtime friend of the family hopes the community can rally around them in their time of need.

“I live right down the road and I heard the sirens and everything and it didn’t dawn on me until I saw an update from you guys,” said Ed Whitlock. “I called him right away and he didn’t answer and I tried again on my way over here and he answered and I said ‘are you alright and he was like I’m alive.”

Whitlock has been friends with Brendan Servantez and his family for years.

“I don’t think there has been a day that goes by where we don’t communicate or see each other, we’re kind of like family,” said Whitlock. “My kids and his nephew played together all the time.”

Firefighters rescued Brendan’s mom and his seven-year-old nephew, Alexander, from the second-floor of the house.

They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alexander, a second-grader at Topeka’s Jardine Elementary School, didn’t make it.

“Alexander is full of energy, loves to talk, loves to interact, loved his grandma, definitely loved his unlce, and hopefully he’s in a better place, we don’t want them to go there, he’s probably in a better place than this.”

Whitlock set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral and hospital expenses.

He hopes the community we’ll step up to support the family.

“We’ve got a good, strong community here in the Topeka area and we have got a lot of good businesses, I myself am one, and we can make this happen for them.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by The Topeka Fire Department.

You can donate to the family here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.