Emporia Chamber cancels annual meeting due to COVID-19 case surge

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber has canceled its annual meeting due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau says regretfully it has had to cancel the 124th Annual Meeting.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Jeanine McKenna, President/CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber. “We had every intention of holding the meeting on Friday, January 21. However, in watching the number of COVID cases increase at an alarming level, participating in Lyon County Health meetings and the special meeting by the Lyon County Commission, and noting how many of our member businesses have reached out to us, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our event. The Emporia Gazette once again stepped up to underwrite the event, which was sold out to a crowd of over 380 attendees. With current recommendations of masking and limiting events to a 40% occupancy level of the event space, we just felt we needed to step up and make the tough call.”

McKenna continued to say if the meeting were to be held, the Chamber could not implement the proper safety protocols.

“The business community is concerned about keeping their employees healthy and their doors open. Holding our Annual Meeting does not feel like the responsible thing to do at this time. We are the leader and voice of Emporia’s business community, and we need to proceed in that manner,” she said.

The Emporia Chamber said no official date has been set in the future for the special event yet, however, all sponsors and attendees have been contacted.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.