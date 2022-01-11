Advertisement

Could we finally be reaching herd immunity?

Man putting on Mask
Man putting on Mask(KBJR)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 75,000 Kansans tested positive COVID-19 last month. So far, for January the state has averaged about 15,000 new cases every few days.

While the number may sound concerning, some doctors are cautiously optimistic we could be getting closer to herd immunity - a move we hoped to speed up through vaccinations.

“The virus seems to be more contagious so more people are getting in, it’s being spread more rapidly,” said Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. “More people are getting it, but according to them, it’s less lethal. It’s less likely to make you seriously ill. It’s less likely to put you in the ICU. And they’re saying, ‘Well, if it spreads rapidly, it doesn’t cause a lot of deaths, maybe enough of the population will get it, and then they’ll get immunity from getting it and the virus will kind of peter out.”

Between the vaccination rate and natural immunity, health officials believe Kansas could be getting closer to the end of the pandemic.

“So they’re saying if this bears out, this could be the first inclination that this thing’s going to eventually calm down and in a few months, and it will kind of go into the background and we’ll see a few cases every year but not to the extent we’re seeing now. and the death rate will be dramatically lower, which in a way is a positive outcome,” said Minns.

He said he fears more deaths will happen before the state reaches herd immunity as more than 95 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wichita are currently unvaccinated. And for the first time, hospitals are recording the highest number of pediatric cases since the start of the pandemic.

“Regardless of whether this is the beginning of the end, or the virus really is less dangerous. In the meantime, it’s still we’re still seeing lots of people in the hospital, so we need to still take those actions we’ve been talking about,” Minns said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Monday in...
Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the step of allowing nurses and...
Workers push back on COVID guidance that allows asymptomatic staff to return to work
The hospital admits it has kept bodies in its mobile freezer for months but denies the bodies...
Former hospital security guard ordered to clean freezer filled with decomposing bodies, she claims
The Shawnee Co. Board of help asked residents to use personal risk assessment during this phase...
No new orders but Shawnee Co. Board of Health urges COVID precautions
Riley County will not contact trace all who test positive for COVID-19
Riley County will not contact trace for all testing positive for COVID-19