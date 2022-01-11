Coach issues plea for Blue Jay fans to attend game

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC POST) - Junction City ( 6-0 ) hosts Highland Park ( 7-0 ) in a key Centennial League contest Tuesday night. JCHS coach Nick Perez is calling on Blue Jay fans to attend to help support the home team. “That’s exactly what we need tonight. " Perez noted that they have been talking with students the past two days. “We’re hoping to have a big crowd and just kind of get after them a little bit. Hopefully we can feed off the crowd and get going. "

This could also be a good contest for community members to take in. “This will be one to come pay your money for. This is two good teams going at it, and it’s going to be a very, very challenge for us.”

Highland Park is ranked third in Class 5A and Junction City is ranked tenth in Class 6A.

The girls varsity game with Highland Park is scheduled at 6 p.m. followed by the boys contest about 7:30 p.m.

