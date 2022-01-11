Advertisement

Caldwell couple charged in shooting death of child

Jarod and Sarah Bruey
Jarod and Sarah Bruey(Sumner County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies on Friday, Jan. 7, arrested Jarod and Sarah Bruey of Caldwell on first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and reckless situation to a child younger than 18.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the couple is due for their first court appearances on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

The arrests were related to what was reported by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office as a possible accidental shooting on Aug. 6 of last year.

Deputies responded that day to the shooting at the 1500 block of S. Blackstone, where they were told a 12-year-old girl accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face. The victim was pronounced dead after 40 minutes of life-saving efforts.

