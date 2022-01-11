Bruce Weber will return from COVID protocols

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber will return to the team after clearing COVID protocols. He will be on the sideline for the Wildcats next game.

Weber had missed the previous two games while in the COVID protocols. Both games were close losses for the Wildcats.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Weber said the team still has some coaches missing due to the virus. The K-State men’s hoops coach said the team wouldn’t know until Wednesday if those coaches would return.

Kansas State’s (8-6, 0-3 in Big 12) next game against TCU will tip off at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

