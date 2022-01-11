Advertisement

Big 12 announces rescheduled game dates for K-State, KU WBB

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - The Big 12 has announced schedule changes after several women’s basketball games across the league were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

KU will now host Oklahoma State Feb. 2. Their game against the Cowgirls was originally set for Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will host West Virginia Feb. 15 to make up for the missed contest Jan. 5.

No. 25 Kansas State will travel rematch No. 14 Baylor Feb. 9. That game was originally scheduled to be played Feb. 16.

The Wildcats last beat then-No. 10 Baylor 68-59 Jan. 2 in Manhattan.

K-State’s full schedule can be found here; KU’s is here.

