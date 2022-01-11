Big 12 announces rescheduled game dates for K-State, KU WBB

(WIBW) - The Big 12 has announced schedule changes after several women’s basketball games across the league were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

KU will now host Oklahoma State Feb. 2. Their game against the Cowgirls was originally set for Feb. 16.

Meanwhile, the Jayhawks will host West Virginia Feb. 15 to make up for the missed contest Jan. 5.

No. 25 Kansas State will travel rematch No. 14 Baylor Feb. 9. That game was originally scheduled to be played Feb. 16.

The Wildcats last beat then-No. 10 Baylor 68-59 Jan. 2 in Manhattan.

K-State’s full schedule can be found here; KU’s is here.

