Authorities identify source of ‘loud boom’ heard Sunday near Atchison

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said an explosive was determined to be the source of what...
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said an explosive was determined to be the source of what was described as a “loud boom” on Sunday afternoon near Atchison., according to KAIR Radio.(Facebook)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified an explosive as the source of what was described as a “loud boom” on Sunday afternoon near Atchison.

According to KAIR Radio, the boom was heard around 3:25 p.m. Sunday throughout Atchison County.

Local residents described the noise as an “explosion” when they took to social media after the incident. Some speculated the sound was caused by the release of steam from a railroad car, something that local authorities said was incorrect.

Instead, KAIR reported that Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie confirmed on Monday that the sound was caused by an explosive called Tannerite, which was detonated near US-73 highway, about three miles west of the Atchison city limits.

According to KAIR, Laurie said his office was contacted by a resident who explained “that they were celebrating the life of a loved one who recently passed.”

Laurie added that “the resident apologized for all the issues the explosion may have caused and assured that there were no injuries to anyone or any animals.”

Laurie said that while the explosive “may not have been used as recommended by Tannerite, at this time, it is not believed any laws were violated,” according to KAIR.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office recommended that individuals follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when using such products.

Laurie also asked anyone planning to use such explosives to contact the Atchison County dispatch center before doing so.

