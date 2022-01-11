Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Arab Shrine will donate 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas National Guardsmen and their families.

In a generous show of support for the soldiers and airmen of the Kansas National Guard and their families, the Adjutant General’s Office says the Topeka Arab Shrine will donate 2,000 tickets to the 2022 Shrine Circus to the Kansas National Guard.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Office said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar will accept the tickets on behalf of the KNG for distribution to members who would like to take their children.

“Circuses have been a staple of American entertainment for generations,” said Weishaar, “and the Arab Shrine Circus has thrilled the Topeka community for more than 80 years. The Shriners have always shown huge support for our Guardsmen and their families and we always sincerely appreciate receiving their generous ticket donations.”

“Arab Shrine is committed to provide a quality experience for these Guard families with exciting acts like stunt motorcycles, elephants, Arab Shrine Clowns and so much more!” said Jeff Neal, Arab Shrine Potentate. “There’s always something new for the entire family in a spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie.”

The annual Arab Shrine Circus will be held Feb. 25 - 27 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

