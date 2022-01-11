AG’s Office, Rotary clubs partner to combat human trafficking in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s Office has teamed up with Rotary clubs throughout Kansas to combat human trafficking in the Sunflower State

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Jan. 11, his office will partner with Kansas Rotary International districts to increase awareness of and compliance with a new state law enacted in 2021 which requires establishments to post information about how to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

During the 2021 legislative session, AG Schmidt said a new law was passed which requires the posting of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in certain businesses and public places where the information can be readily available for victims. The hotline number is 1-888-373-7888.

Schmidt said posting the hotline number helps connect victims to services and encourages the public to report potential trafficking so an appropriate response can happen. He said the new law is a result of recommendations made by his Human Trafficking Advisory Board, which includes members of law enforcement, prosecutors, court personnel, advocates, state agency representatives and survivors who have expertise in the field.

“Since our state’s first anti-human trafficking law was enacted in 2005, Kansas has worked with strong bipartisan support – and with broad support from Kansas communities – to make great strides in combating this crime against human dignity,” Schmidt said. “I commend the Legislature in its efforts to increase awareness of trafficking in Kansas, and I am grateful to our Rotary partners for assisting in this effort to increase awareness.”

Schmidt said the new Rotary partnership will multiply outreach efforts by equipping Rotarians with talking points and posters to pass out across the Sunflower State. Posters are also available on the attorney general’s website in six languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Hmong and Korean.

Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Day and Schmidt said the state also recognizes January as Human Trafficking Month.

Since 2013, Schmidt said the HTAB has been tasked with coordinating public awareness and education initiatives, victim identification and support, and the development of a statewide collaborative effort across disciplines and jurisdictions to combat human trafficking in the state.

The U.S. Department of Justice said human trafficking is one of the largest and fastest-growing criminal industries. It involves the recruitment, harboring, and transportation of people for exploitation. Both sex trafficking and labor trafficking happen in Kansas and both adults and children are victims.

Schmidt said fighting human trafficking in the state has been one of his priorities as Attorney General. Since he took office in 2011, he said Kansas has improved its legal framework and anti-trafficking laws even reached the top tier of states, as reflected in a national scorecard called the “Protected Innocence Challenge.”

In 2021, Schmidt said a new and separate challenge for states was issued by the keeper of the scorecard to start focusing on more-difficult issues like how the criminal justice system handles sex-trafficking victims who themselves commit crimes that victimize others. he said he anticipates the HTAB and the Legislature to continue discussions about how to further strengthen the state’s response to human trafficking proposals in 2022 and into the future.

For more information about the partnership or human trafficking initiatives in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.