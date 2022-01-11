Advertisement

Aggravated battery and assault reported at McDonald’s drive-thru in Manhattan

Woman, 23, struck in leg by car as it fled from the area
Riley County police were investigating a report of an aggravated battery and assault that occurred early Sunday in the McDonald's restaurant drive-thru at 800 N. 4th St. in Manhattan.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a report of aggravated battery and aggravated assault that occurred early Sunday at the drive-thru of a Manhattan restaurant.

The incident was reported around 2:13 a.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s restaurant, 800 N. 4th St. The location is just northeast of downtown Manhattan.

According to Riley County police, an unknown man who was a passenger in a car in the McDonald’s drive-thru line pulled a gun on a 23-year-old man as he walked past the vehicle.

Another man, who was driving the car, hit a 24-year-old woman in the leg with the car as it fled the area.

The woman refused treatment from Riley County Emergency Medical Services. 

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

