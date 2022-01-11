Advertisement

After one year absence, Topeka Farm Show returns to Stormont Vail Events Center

The Topeka Farm Show is being held this week at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard. The free show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a one-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Topeka Farm Show has returned this week to the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The show is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the events center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

As usual, both Landon Arena and the Exhibition Hall were full of farm-related equipment and supplies, along with a wide range of household items.

Some of the attendees who were among the first to come through the doors after they opened Tuesday morning said they make a point of coming to the Topeka Farm Show every year.

Several said they were glad the show -- for which parking and admission are free -- was being held again this year.

WIBW Radio farm broadcaster Greg Akagi said some of the main concerns on farmers’ minds this year are the high costs associated with planting and fertilizing crops, along with supply-chain issues that could delay them receiving needed items.

Akagi said many of the suppliers and dealers are advising farmers to order early to make sure they receive their needed items in time for the growing season this spring.

