Topeka woman arrested for meth during Sunday drive

Alice Ackors-King
Alice Ackors-King(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing drug and driving charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office, Alice L. Ackors-King, 35, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Sunday following a traffic stop in SE Topeka.

Officials say a deputy pulled over a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup just before 2 p.m. Sunday near SW 37th and S. Kansas Ave. for an expired tag.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the stop, a K9 detected narcotics.

Ackors-King was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired license plate.

