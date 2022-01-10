Advertisement

Seoul says North Korea has fired projectile into sea

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile with file footage at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, its first public weapons launch in about two months and a signal that Pyongyang isn't interested in rejoining denuclearization talks anytime soon and would rather focus on boosting its weapons arsenal. The letters read "North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile."(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the North’s eastern sea, in what appears to be its second weapons launch in a week.

The firing of the projectile comes as North Korea continues to demonstrate its military might amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired at least one weapon early Tuesday but didn’t immediately say whether it was ballistic or how far it flew.

The launch came six days after the North fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Jan. 5 in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.

