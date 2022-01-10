New Topeka organization hosts first fundraising event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka organization with a goal to help the Montara community, held their first fundraising event Sunday.

Be Filled of South Topeka hosted a chili cook off to kick off their fundraising efforts.

13′s own Jarod Broyles even filled as a last-minute judge.

Matt Narsh’s chili took home the first place title at the organizations first annual cook off.

“I mean I have made my chili for quite a few years and family have said it was pretty good,” said Narsh. I always thought they were just being nice to me but apparently the judges like it and i’m pretty happy about it.”

Be Filled of South Topeka is a new organization focused on providing services to the Montara neighborhood.

“To give away food clothing, toiletries, household items, and donations we receive, we will be giving away to the people of Montara,” said Nell Ritchey.

The organization is hoping to open their doors as soon as next month.

“We’re hoping to get started the first of February, we still need a lot of help,” said Ritchey. “We have had a lot of donations come in today and we have had some donations already of clothing and we need donations of food, financial support, but as soon as we get set up, we’ll be running full steam.”

Nell Ritchey says a good resource for the Montara neighborhood is long over-due.

“There is nothing here in Montara, except housing units, no grocery stores, no fueling station, no public transportation, there is nothing out here so the people who are living here are really needing help and we just want to provide that for them.”

If you would like to learn more or donate to Be Filled Topeka, you can contact Nell Ritchey (785) 861-0766.

Be Filled of South Topeka will be located at 200 Airport Rd. Building 818 S1.

Ritchey says the organization is hoping to pen their doors by February 1st.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.