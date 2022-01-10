Nebraska man nabbed for meth following Fri. night traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man is facing several charges for drugs and potentially financial crimes following his arrest Friday evening.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Jordan M. Koda, 29, of Omaha, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and driving with a suspended license.

Officials say Koda is also under investigation for potential financial crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Koda was pulled over in a 2015 Ford Explorer near SW 17th and SW Buchanan St. and taken into custody a short time later.

No other information was released.

