Monday forecast: A mild week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold month so far, this week is going to be a nice break as temperatures are going to be in the 50s for most of this week. The only exceptions are today and possibly Friday where highs will be in the 40s. There may also be some spots that reach the 60s Tuesday-Thursday.

The only chance of precipitation this week is Friday into Friday night with a low chance for rain during the day Friday and eventually changing over to snow Friday night IF precipitation lingers. Again this is given the fact we have precipitation in our area at all as models show minimal totals. Regardless this is from a cold front that pushes through leading to more seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s from north to south. Winds W/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 20. Winds E/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s (low 50s in north-central KS). Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. This will lead to a very high fire danger with the strong winds and low relative humidity values.

The mild temperatures continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and even 60s in some spots before more clouds move in Friday leading to highs in the 40s and 50s with a low chance of precipitation Friday into Friday night.

This weekend will be more seasonal with highs in the 30s and 40s and that looks to continue early next week as well.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger for Tuesday, outdoor burning should be avoided.

The only chance of precipitation in the next 8 days is Friday into Friday night: Most spots are leaning toward staying dry but this will be something to monitor for the work week with updates to specific details.

Looking like great weather for the Chiefs playoff game Sunday evening: Seasonal, dry and not too windy (but may have some gusts around 20 mph).



