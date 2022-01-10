Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with the recent armed robbery of a North Topeka gas station and convenience store.

The holdup was reported around 1 a.m. Jan. 2 at the Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said the clerk told officers that a man came into the store and demanded money.

The clerk gave an undisclosed amount of money to the man, who was last seen running south from the business.

Munoz said officers didn’t locate the assailant that night.

However, further investigations by detectives led police to a possible suspect in the case, Munoz said.

Officers following up on leads by detectives went Sunday to 154 N.E. Coachlight Drive in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Officers located the individual and took him into custody. The man was brought to the Law Enforcement Center, where he was interviewed.

The man, identified as Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail, where he was booked early Monday in connection with aggravated robbery.

