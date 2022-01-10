KU assistant coach Norm Roberts tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self said that assistant coach Norm Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roberts will miss the Jayhawks upcoming game against Iowa State.

Self said that Roberts wasn’t around any other other Kansas men’s basketball player and no one else has tested positive for the virus.

The longtime KU assistant coach has been with the Jayhawks since June 2012. He was the head coach at St. John’s from 2004-2010 where he compiled a record of 81-101.

