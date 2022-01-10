Advertisement

KU assistant coach Norm Roberts tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - This Dec. 5, 2009, file photo shows St. John's coach Norm Roberts during the first half...
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2009, file photo shows St. John's coach Norm Roberts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, in Durham, N.C. Roberts has been fired as the basketball coach of St. John's after six seasons _ only two of them with a winning record. The move was announced by athletic director Chris Monasch on Friday, March 19, 2010, two days after the Red Storm lost to Memphis in the first round of the NIT to cap a 17-16 season. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self said that assistant coach Norm Roberts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roberts will miss the Jayhawks upcoming game against Iowa State.

Self said that Roberts wasn’t around any other other Kansas men’s basketball player and no one else has tested positive for the virus.

The longtime KU assistant coach has been with the Jayhawks since June 2012. He was the head coach at St. John’s from 2004-2010 where he compiled a record of 81-101.

