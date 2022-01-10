Advertisement

KDHE adds New York, D.C. to travel quarantine list

(File)
(File)(Source: NerdWallet)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has added New York state and Washington D.C. to its travel quarantine list.

In a news release sent by KDHE Monday afternoon, unvaccinated and/or unboosted individuals who traveled on or after Jan. 10, 2022 to New York, Washington D.C., Isle of Man and San Marino should quarantine for five days upon return.

The same applies to anyone unvaccinated and/or unboosted who has traveled to Andorra on or after Dec. 16, 2021, anyone who has attended of any mass gathering of 500 or more where there was no social distancing, and anyone who has been on a cruise ship on or after March 15, 2020.

KDHE States: “The length of a travel-related at home quarantine is 5 days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional 5 days. If you cannot mask, at-home quarantine is recommended for 10 days. Quarantine would start the day after you return to Kansas or from the mass gathering. If you do not develop symptoms of COVID-19 during your quarantine period, then you are released from quarantine. Regularly check this list to stay up to date on travel-related guidance.”

Additional information about whether you should isolate or quarantine following travel should click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school

Latest News

A man has been arrested in connection with the recent armed robbery of a North Topeka gas...
Arrest made in armed robbery connection
Jordan Koda
Nebraska man nabbed for meth following Fri. night traffic stop
Alice Ackors-King
Topeka woman arrested for meth during Sunday drive
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school