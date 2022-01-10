KDHE adds New York, D.C. to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has added New York state and Washington D.C. to its travel quarantine list.

In a news release sent by KDHE Monday afternoon, unvaccinated and/or unboosted individuals who traveled on or after Jan. 10, 2022 to New York, Washington D.C., Isle of Man and San Marino should quarantine for five days upon return.

The same applies to anyone unvaccinated and/or unboosted who has traveled to Andorra on or after Dec. 16, 2021, anyone who has attended of any mass gathering of 500 or more where there was no social distancing, and anyone who has been on a cruise ship on or after March 15, 2020.

KDHE States: “The length of a travel-related at home quarantine is 5 days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional 5 days. If you cannot mask, at-home quarantine is recommended for 10 days. Quarantine would start the day after you return to Kansas or from the mass gathering. If you do not develop symptoms of COVID-19 during your quarantine period, then you are released from quarantine. Regularly check this list to stay up to date on travel-related guidance.”

Additional information about whether you should isolate or quarantine following travel should click here.

