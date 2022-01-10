K-State women’s basketball team ranked 25th in latest AP Poll

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After an exceptional start to the season, Kansas State’s women’s basketball team has finally cracked the latest AP Top 25 polls.

K-State ranked 25th in the new Associated Press rankings released today. It marks the first time the Wildcats have been ranked since the end of the 2016-2017 season.

The Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 in Big 12) are off to the best start after 15 games since the 2008-09 season and its first 3-0 start in conference play since the 2011-12 season.

Kansas State will hope to continue their unbeaten streak to start conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as the ‘Cats host No. 9 Iowa State.

