Advertisement

K-State women’s basketball team ranked 25th in latest AP Poll

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After an exceptional start to the season, Kansas State’s women’s basketball team has finally cracked the latest AP Top 25 polls.

K-State ranked 25th in the new Associated Press rankings released today. It marks the first time the Wildcats have been ranked since the end of the 2016-2017 season.

The Wildcats (13-2, 3-0 in Big 12) are off to the best start after 15 games since the 2008-09 season and its first 3-0 start in conference play since the 2011-12 season.

Kansas State will hope to continue their unbeaten streak to start conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as the ‘Cats host No. 9 Iowa State.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Firefighters respond to a fire at a home in the 1400 block of S.W. MacVicar.
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
Topeka Police's Watch Commander told 13 NEWS Walmart was evacuated around 11:40 am and...
South Topeka Walmart considered safe after suspicious device investigation

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 5, 2009, file photo shows St. John's coach Norm Roberts during the first half...
KU assistant coach Norm Roberts tests positive for COVID-19
Kansas State's extended athletic family is hurting after the loss of one of their own.
Morning Sports
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) loses a fumble after being hit by Kansas...
Bolton’s fumble return sparks Chiefs’ 28-24 win over Broncos
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college...
Short-handed No. 25 Texas Tech takes down No. 6 Kansas 75-67