Advertisement

Infant ‘Angel Formula’ recalled for possible health risks

Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It...
Moor Herbs' “Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online. It has been recalled for possible health risks.(FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an infant formula made by Moor Herbs has been recalled for not meeting nutrition and labeling requirements.

“Angel Formula” was sold through the company’s Detroit retail store and online.

FDA testing determined the iron, sodium and potassium content were well over the maximum allowed, which can lead to iron overload or an electrolyte imbalance, the agency said in a news release. Also, it did not have vitamin D, and a deficiency can lead to rickets in children.

There have been no reports of illness, Moor Herbs stated.

The product is sold in 16-ounce plastic bottles, and the labeling does not have any UPC or lot codes. Moor Herbs said it began shipping it in February 2019, and all units are included in the recall.

The FDA said in the release that parents and caregivers who used the product should contact health care providers if they are concerned about their child’s health.

Any Angel Formula should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Moor Herbs at 313-583-9709. For more information on recalls, go to FDA.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Firefighters respond to a fire at a home in the 1400 block of S.W. MacVicar.
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
Topeka Police's Watch Commander told 13 NEWS Walmart was evacuated around 11:40 am and...
South Topeka Walmart considered safe after suspicious device investigation

Latest News

Pepperidge Farm is hoping to boost the appeal of its Goldfish crackers among adults with a new...
Goldfish releases bigger, spicier ‘Mega Bites’ crackers made for adults
The IRS is warning that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on top of less funding from...
Tax season begins two weeks early due to virus, IRS funding
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who...
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those with moderate or severe immunity issues
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is slashing...
Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka