Retired Topeka police major honors local officers with special event on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second year in a row, a former Topeka police major on Monday honored Shawnee County-based law enforcement officers at the local events center he owns.

John Sidwell, who served 31 years with the Topeka Police Department before retiring with the rank of major, opened up the Governor’s Row House, 811 S.W. Buchanan, which he has owned since 2018, to commemorate the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which officially was celebrated on Sunday.

Sidwell said 31 local businesses and individuals donated food items and prizes for the officers, who were invited to come to the Governor’s Row House for meals throughout the day.

About 15 officers had dropped by the Governor’s Row House by 6 a.m., some working on the third -- or night -- shift.

Sidwell said he wanted to do something to help honor those who are serving locally as law enforcement officers in various agencies.

He said the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Public Schools Police Department and the Washburn University Police Department were among agencies that were invited to the event.

“Every Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in the U.S.,” Sidwell said. “The citizens have a hard time trying to figure out how to show their appreciation.

“So, what we decided to do is hold a celebration here at the Governor’s Row House, serve all the officers in Shawnee County a free meal. We’ve got raffle items and something they can walk out the door with. But it’s all donated by businesses and citizens here in Topeka.”

Food and refreshments were served beginning around 12:01 a.m. and would continue until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Sidwell said he expected to be on hand for most, if not all, of the event.

Several other volunteers were helping Sidwell with the event.

Sidwell said Shawnee County residents can show their appreciation for law enforcement officers by offering a smile or a wave.

“Police officers -- they get a little embarrassed if you say, ‘Thank you for your service’ and all that,” Sidwell said., “but just be friendly to ‘em.”

