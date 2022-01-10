Electronic device was the cause of a structure fire Sunday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a structure fire Sunday afternoon in SW Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department said fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 2208 S.W. Duane St. just after 3:00 PM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the two-story, wood-frame house.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack while keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

Topeka fire says three adult occupants were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Firefighters performed a primary search and confirmed there were no other occupants in the house.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be undetermined, more likely than not associated with an electronic device.

The estimated dollars loss is $30,000.00.

