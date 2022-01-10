Advertisement

Electronic device was the cause of a structure fire Sunday afternoon

No one was hurt in a structure fire Sunday afternoon in SW Topeka.
No one was hurt in a structure fire Sunday afternoon in SW Topeka.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt in a structure fire Sunday afternoon in SW Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department said fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 2208 S.W. Duane St. just after 3:00 PM on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the two-story, wood-frame house.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack while keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

Topeka fire says three adult occupants were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Firefighters performed a primary search and confirmed there were no other occupants in the house.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be undetermined, more likely than not associated with an electronic device.

The estimated dollars loss is $30,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
FILE
14-year-old arrested after police chase with three other juveniles in stolen car
Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022
Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Is omicron the end to the pandemic?
Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler

Latest News

New Topeka organization hosts first fundraising event
New Topeka organization hosts first fundraising event
A new indoor golf facility has made its way to Topeka, The Tee Box.
A new indoor golf facility is swinging into Topeka
Topeka Fire said a faulty pipe on a wood-burning stove is to blame for a shed fire.
Wood-burning stove to blame for SE Topeka structure fire
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds