Wood-burning stove to blame for SE Topeka structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire officials say a faulty pipe on a wood-burning stove caused a structure fire in southeast Topeka Saturday evening.

According to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called to the report of a structure fire, at 3116 SE Emerson Street, just before 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from a small shed at the back of the property.

Harrison said the fire caused damage to a nearby carport and another storage shed on the same property.

A search of the structure revealed hoarding conditions but was unoccupied.

An early investigation found the fire to be accidental.

Smoke detectors were not found in the shed.

Loss is estimated to be about $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.