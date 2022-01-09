Advertisement

Wood-burning stove to blame for SE Topeka structure fire

(Phil Anderson)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire officials say a faulty pipe on a wood-burning stove caused a structure fire in southeast Topeka Saturday evening.

According to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called to the report of a structure fire, at 3116 SE Emerson Street, just before 8:00 pm on Saturday.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from a small shed at the back of the property.

Harrison said the fire caused damage to a nearby carport and another storage shed on the same property.

A search of the structure revealed hoarding conditions but was unoccupied.

An early investigation found the fire to be accidental.

Smoke detectors were not found in the shed.

Loss is estimated to be about $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
FILE
14-year-old arrested after police chase with three other juveniles in stolen car
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Is omicron the end to the pandemic?
Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, January 9, 2022
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, January 9, 2022
Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022
Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022
William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight
'First day' hike at Tuttle Creek State Park
Chilly weather for the ‘first day’ hike at Tuttle Creek State Park