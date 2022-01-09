Advertisement

UPDATE: Fatal fire in El Dorado called arson, suspect arrested

David J. Poulter
David J. Poulter(El Dorado Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suspected in an arson that killed a woman Friday in El Dorado is due to make his first court appearance on Monday.

David J. Poulter of El Dorado was charged Monday with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and assault on a law enforcement officer in connection to the Friday morning fire. The fire happened in the 300 block of N Taylor in Butler County.

Family members have identified the victim as 56-year-old Marie Edmonds.

One person died Friday morning after a house fire in El Dorado.

El Dorado emergency services responded to a report of a house fire on the 300 block of N Taylor. When first responders arrived on the scene of the fire and learned there was an individual inside of the home.

Emergency personnel were able to retrieve this individual from the home. However, the individual did succumb to their injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and the death are pending further investigation.

