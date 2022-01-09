UPDATE: Fatal fire in El Dorado called arson, suspect arrested

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suspected in an arson that killed a woman Friday in El Dorado is due to make his first court appearance on Monday.

David J. Poulter of El Dorado was charged Monday with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and assault on a law enforcement officer in connection to the Friday morning fire. The fire happened in the 300 block of N Taylor in Butler County.

Family members have identified the victim as 56-year-old Marie Edmonds.

