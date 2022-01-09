Topekans eligible for federal broadband assistance
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans in need of affordable broadband service can now get some help.
AT&T said they recently partnered with Cricket Wireless to launch open enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
According to AT&T, ACP is a new federal initiative with the goal to help more Americans afford broadband connection.
The $14 billion program can save an eligible household up to 30 dollars a month and up to 75 dollars a month on qualifying tribal lands.
Check here to see if you qualify.
