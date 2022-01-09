Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds

LARNED, Kan. - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Larned Police Department, and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after three individuals were found shot and killed on Saturday night.

According to the KBI, the Larned Police Department, received a 911 call at about 9:05 Saturday night from a man who discovered the three people dead inside a residence in Larned.

KBI said officers found 44-year-old Shala M. Smith, 12-year-old Carver A. Smith, and 44-year-old Jon B. Smith, all of Larned at the home on Park Street.

KBI said all three people died from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene.

At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Larned Police Department requested KBI assistance.

The agency said no threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident. Additional details will be released after the autopsies are completed.

The investigation is ongoing.

