Sunday night forecast: Teens and 20s tonight then up we go!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once again we found ourselves clutching our coats today with highs near freezing today. But hold on, because we are getting a well deserved break from the cold and may even see 60º this Thursday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 20º and the teens. Winds becoming S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday looks like an average January day: 40s, light northwest winds, a few clouds here and there. Tuesday is when we start to turn not-normal with highs in the mid 50s. South winds will be breezy Tuesday at 10 to 15 mph with the occasional gust of 25 mph all under sunny skies. The best part is that we don’t stop there.

Winds are out of the west on Wednesday therefore our temperatures will remain steady Wednesday in the mid 50s again with a few clouds during the day and increasing clouds overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday itself looks like the best day on the 8-day forecast with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies look to be partly cloudy through the day, but the warmer weather will be a refreshing change.

A cold front seems seems to near the area Thursday night into Friday affecting our temperatures Friday afternoon and providing a low chance for rain showers that could transition to a rain/snow mix Friday evening once the cold air begins to filter into the region. Right now, there is still a chance that we stay dry at the end of this coming week with the latest computer data indicating that the system could go to our north. Afterwards, we turn cooler once again for next weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Warm weather here we come! (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Wind chills in the teens this morning so don’t forget your coats today. Warm weather is on the way for this work week so be sure and take advantage of the warmth.

