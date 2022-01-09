Sunday forecast: Colder today under sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night’s cold front has brought us down to normal low temperatures, but we will struggle to reach the mid 30s today with cold air continuing to trickle in through the day with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills will be at their greatest effect this morning in the teens and single digits before winds calm down some in the afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 20º and the teens. Winds becoming S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Today will be colder than yesterday, but we do begin to warm up again for this coming week. A weak boundary moves through Monday morning but there isn’t any cold air behind it so we will be in the low 40s Monday afternoon under sunny skies with light winds out of the northwest.

Tuesday through Thursday we begin warming as high pressure builds over our area providing us with 50s and sunny skies. Tuesday could be a little windy with winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Winds gradually turn to the west for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures stay steady in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures likely stay mild for Friday although it will be a touch cooler after a cold front passes through late Thursday night. There is a slight chance for some rain showers Friday that could transition into a rain/snow mix by Friday night before clearing out. Behind the front, out temperatures become more normal for January with 30s and 40s for next weekend.

Warming in the work week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Wind chills in the teens this morning so don’t forget your coats today. Warm weather is on the way for this work week so be sure and take advantage of the warmth.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.