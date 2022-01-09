A new indoor golf facility is swinging into Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new indoor golf facility has made its way to Topeka, The Tee Box.

“We built this in a design that Topeka has so many golf courses and golfers and with Kansas weather, you just can’t golf right now so we wanted to provide something to do in the wintertime,” said owner Brendon Best.

Owners Jacob King and Brandon Best says The Tee Box offers drinks, food, and unique technology that makes this place a destination.

“The technology is different itself, Trackman is what we are utilizing and we felt it was a good fit it is what we want to use. It’s what the pros use so when they are out on the course they are utilizing this software technology so we wanted to have the best that we could get,” said King.

“We are gluten-friendly but we do have three types of gluten-free beers and then we have a gluten-free crust for our flatbreads and it is a rice flour crust, it is packed with herbs and spices and it is amazing. We have a process here that we cook that we offer customers who are gluten-free,” King said.

For those who have never picked up a club before, the tee box has you covered, It welcomes both pros and beginners.

“The system and the technology are really versatile for those who have never hit a club that can play games, they can practice, for those golfers who want their analytics on their swing. We are in the process of working with some local golf instructors to offer instruction here to those team members so that is in the works currently,” he said.

The Tee Box is open every day opening at 7 a.m. and is located at 906 S. Kansas Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.