Cause of fire unknown at Topeka multi-family home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is unclear what started a fire at a multi-family home in Topeka overnight Sunday.

Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said Sunday Topeka Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1400 block of SW Topeka Blvd. around 12:45 am Sunday.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from multiple windows on the second floor of the two-story home.

Harrison said firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the top floor.

They found no one inside but later found that everyone in the building was able to get out on their own .

The cause of the fire is undetermined with an estimated loss at about $28,000

Smoke detectors were not found in the building.

