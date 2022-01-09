37th Street Walmart considered safe after suspicious device investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt following the threat of a suspicious package at Topeka’s Walmart South late Sunday morning.

The Topeka Police Department Watch Commander told 13 NEWS law enforcement was dealing with a suspicious package at the Walmart located at 1301 SW 37th Street around 11:40 Sunday morning.

According to the Topeka Police Department (TPD), Walmart employees found a cylinder-shaped object with electrical wires coming out of it.

TPD said officers on scene contacted a member of the agency’s bomb unit who later responded to the scene.

Officials said the item was found on top of one of the vending machines near the west entrance. Officers arrived and located the item.

According to the Watch Commander, Walmart chose to evacuate the building while officers were on scene.

An investigation found that the item was not a device and was rendered safe.

TPD said officers on the scene did detain a female as a person of interest and are currently still investigating.

Police on scene said customers were let back into the store around 12:50 Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.