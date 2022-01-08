Advertisement

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West Virginia border on Friday has died.(WTAE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell.

Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday at 1328 N.E. Quincy in North Topeka,...
Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis...
KS COVID surge continues with another single-day new case record

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama honors late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Cortez Holiday Light Show Electrical Fire damage.
Electrical fire causes Cortez Light Show to be canceled in 2022
FILE
Kentucky man sentenced to probation, restitution after he diverted investment for personal use
Topeka Dino Days
Exhibit dates for Topeka Dino Days announced as tickets go on sale