Shawnee Co. farmers offer relief to Russell wildfire victims

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first wave of relief for fire victims in Russell, Kansas is on its way.

A group of Shawnee County farmers left early Saturday morning with about 40 tons of hay, range cubes, and salt blocks.

The donated items were being hauled on trucks and trailers, headed for Central Kansas where farmers and ranchers lost livestock and their pastures were destroyed in the mid-December wildfires.

Organizers said the farmers donated their own hay and those that did not have any gave money. Shawnee County businesses Premier Farm & Home and Tarwater Farm & Home Supply also contributed.

In total, the group collected $2,500 dollars to be donated to fire victims in Russell.

