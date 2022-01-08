Advertisement

Saturday night forecast: Cold front brings single-digit wind chills Sunday morning

Much warmer for the work week with 50s in the afternoons
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today’s 40s brought relief from our recent period of freezing temperatures, but the cold air return tonight and Sunday with a cold front this evening. The front may bring some patchy drizzle when it passes, but otherwise seeing more cold air Sunday with wind chills in the teens and single digits again Sunday morning.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Cold front in the evening. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will make it feel like the mid 20s.

Patchy drizzle has stuck around through the day along with the persistent cloud cover. We may see some additional drizzle ahead of the cold front tonight, but afterwards we should dry out and cool down. Clouds also decrease overnight tonight providing mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Sunday will be back to the 30s with most places being at or just above freezing. We fall to the low 20s and teens Sunday night before we begin to warm up starting Monday.

Monday will be pretty average with highs in the low to mid 40s with sunny skies and winds becoming south late in the day. Tuesday through Thursday looks excellent for January with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be little breezy during this time though with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible on Tuesday.

A cold front passes through Thursday night/Friday morning and will bring some rain to our area for then. Temperatures also drop some, but still above average on Friday near 50º. Temperatures take a dive next weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

warming for the work week
warming for the work week(WIBW)

Taking Action:

  1. With the additional freezing drizzle this morning and the leftover snow/ice on the roads be sure to be mindful on the roadways. Things will get much better once we get above freezing today.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday at 1328 N.E. Quincy in North Topeka,...
Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis...
KS COVID surge continues with another single-day new case record

Latest News

Saturday morning forecast: Drizzle ends by noon, clouds persist through the day
Saturday morning forecast: Drizzle ends by noon, clouds persist through the day
Warmer and cloudy with morning drizzle
Saturday forecast: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning, warmer this afternoon
Freezing Drizzle may create more slick spots by morning
Freezing Drizzle may create more slick spots Saturday morning
Back above freezing tomorrow with highs in the 40s
Warming up