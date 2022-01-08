Saturday night forecast: Cold front brings single-digit wind chills Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today’s 40s brought relief from our recent period of freezing temperatures, but the cold air return tonight and Sunday with a cold front this evening. The front may bring some patchy drizzle when it passes, but otherwise seeing more cold air Sunday with wind chills in the teens and single digits again Sunday morning.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Cold front in the evening. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will make it feel like the mid 20s.

Patchy drizzle has stuck around through the day along with the persistent cloud cover. We may see some additional drizzle ahead of the cold front tonight, but afterwards we should dry out and cool down. Clouds also decrease overnight tonight providing mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Sunday will be back to the 30s with most places being at or just above freezing. We fall to the low 20s and teens Sunday night before we begin to warm up starting Monday.

Monday will be pretty average with highs in the low to mid 40s with sunny skies and winds becoming south late in the day. Tuesday through Thursday looks excellent for January with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under sunny to mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds will be little breezy during this time though with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible on Tuesday.

A cold front passes through Thursday night/Friday morning and will bring some rain to our area for then. Temperatures also drop some, but still above average on Friday near 50º. Temperatures take a dive next weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

warming for the work week (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With the additional freezing drizzle this morning and the leftover snow/ice on the roads be sure to be mindful on the roadways. Things will get much better once we get above freezing today.

