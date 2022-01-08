Saturday forecast: Patchy freezing drizzle this morning, warmer this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being below freezing for 80 hours across Northeast Kansas we will finally be above freezing today. Not only that, but a little warm too with highs in the upper 40s maybe even 50º in Central Kansas today. Skies should remain cloudy and any chance for light drizzle should end by mid morning today.

Today: Patchy drizzle before mid morning, some drizzle may freeze early. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Cold front late. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front tonight will once again pull our temperatures down into the 30s for Sunday so be sure and enjoy today, although cloudy. Winds will be out of the north Sunday at 10 to 15 mph so be prepared for a wind chill in the 20s. Sunday night we land in the teens again.

We do begin to warm up though for a bit more time though starting Monday with highs in the low 40s and sunny skies. Tuesday-Thursday will be in the 50s with Wednesday and Thursday being the warmest days with mostly sunny skies expected. We eventually cool back down again on Thursday night with a cold front, however, we will still be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday so it’s not looking too bad.

Some more good new is that we are tracking chance for some rain showers with Thursday night’s cold front that could linger into Friday afternoon. Early model indications are that we could see up to 0.25 inches which would be great, but we’ll keep watching for updates.

A warmer 8-day period (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With the additional freezing drizzle this morning and the leftover snow/ice on the roads be sure to be mindful on the roadways. Things will get much better once we get above freezing today.

