Riley Co. received a $550,000 grant from D.O.J. to create a drug treatment court program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Riley Co. Community Corrections Department received a $549,999 grant from the Department of Justice to start a community drug treatment court program.

There are Treatment Courts, or Specialty Courts, in place to help criminal or juvenile offenders, and parents with pending child welfare cases fight drug or alcohol problems they have had in the past.

Riley Co. said in a news release, any participants in the drug court are required to abstain from substance abuse, to be held accountable for their behavior, and fulfill the legal responsibilities of offenses they committed.

Riley Co. intends to incorporate existing services in order to fulfill grant requirements, such as evidence-based substance abuse treatment, a program for random drug testing, and operationalize the 10 key Drug Court components.

According to the release, the 10 key components involved in a drug court are:

Drug courts integrate alcohol and other drug treatment services with justice system case processing

Use a non-adversarial approach, prosecution, and defense counsel to promote public safety while protecting participants due process rights

Eligible participants are identified early and placed in the drug court program

Drug courts provide access to alcohol, drug, and other related treatment and rehabilitation services long-term

Monitored abstinence by frequent alcohol and other drug testing

A coordinated strategy governs drug court responses to participants’ compliance

Ongoing judicial interaction with each drug court participant is essential

Monitoring and evaluation measure the achievement of program goals and gauge effectiveness

Continuing interdisciplinary education to promote effective drug court planning, implementation, and operations

Forging partnerships among drug courts, public agencies, and community-based organizations generates local support and enhances drug court program effectiveness

The grant can be utilized until September 2025.

“The premise behind a treatment court is accountability, rigorous treatment, and a supportive environment with positive reinforcement,” said Shelly Williams, Community Corrections Director for Riley County. “Drug Court participants will attend weekly Court hearings. The Drug Court Team made up of treatment providers, law enforcement, probation, prosecution, defense counsel, and the judge, meet weekly to evaluate progress and make recommendations for therapeutic adjustments and other behavior change strategies.”

