One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after two people were injured during a bar fight in south Topeka early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Topeka Police Department says an officer was flagged down by staff of the 45th St. Bar at 4601 SW Topeka Blvd. about a disturbance that happened inside.

As the officer arrived, he saw various people running outside yelling “shots fired,” and requested emergency backup.

As the other officers arrived, TPD said they saw a security officer detaining a person at gunpoint outside in the parking lot. The person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered near the arrest.

Officers were then told by others leaving the business there was a male victim with injuries inside. Officers found the man whose injuries had been a result of a fight inside, but not from being shot. The man did not wish to file a report and was uncooperative.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they found the person in custody had been involved in a fight inside the bar. During the incident, the suspect, later identified as William Kevon Elmore, 29, of Topeka fired a gun and was later detained by security.

Elmore was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections and was booked for felon in possession of a firearm and criminal discharge of a firearm within city limits.

Later Saturday morning, officers were called to a Topeka hospital with reports of a victim who had arrived with a gunshot wound, which was non-life-threatening. During the investigation, it was found the victim had also been at the 45th St. Bar when the fight happened.

Officers said the victim was shot during the incident and ran out of the bar. Later, the victim went to the hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, aggravated battery was added to Elmore’s booking record, who remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

