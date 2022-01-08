Advertisement

Medicine in short supply as colds, COVID surge

With more people sick, you might find it hard to find the medicine you need. Cooper Pharmacy owner Brett Kappelmann says you should check with your local pharmacist to help you find what you need.(KWCH)
By Grant DeMars
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s COVID-19 or just a common cold, more and more people are getting sick this week.

As the first week of the year comes to an end, it doesn’t show signs of letting up quite yet. So many are feeling under the weather, demand for medicine is high, and your nearby pharmacy may be in short supply or out of what you need.

“This is a year that you throw in testing and vaccines, and the flu’s come back. Last year, it wasn’t existent and now, it’s coming back. So the need is really high right now, and on top of that, we’re having supply chain issues with some of the common ones. Mucinex, this morning I was looking for Robitussin products,” said Brett Kappelmann, pharmacist and owner of Cooper Drug Store.

Kappelmann said it’s common to see business pick up each winter, but so far, 2022 stands. From cough suppressents to decongestants and antihistamines, the supply at many pharmacies and drug stores is thinning.

“I think everybody’s got a heightened awareness to any type of symmptom with the pandemic going on,” he said.

He says if your pharmacy doesn’t have exactly what you’re looking for, don’t be afraid to ask your pharmacist for help. They may have something else that will work, or even something better suited for your symptoms.

“What we’re looking at is the ingredients on the back of the box. a lot fo the more name-brand drugs, if they are out of stock, we’re going to be able to find omething to meet your needs.”

Kappelmann said getting tested to know what you’re sick with can help them find the best medication for you as well. If you think it might be COVID, you can find out by finding a testing location near you on our Where to get tested page.

