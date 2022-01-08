Lyon County declares local emergency amid COVID spread

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lyon County officials have declared a local emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

The local hospital, Newman Regional Health, located in Emporia, is currently using all of its local ventilators.

The county commission declared an emergency so that two more ventilators could be ordered from the state.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to review the county’s public health order.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.