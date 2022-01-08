Advertisement

Lyon County declares local emergency amid COVID spread

Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to...
Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover expenses related to COVID-19, including medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).(Newman Regional Health)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lyon County officials have declared a local emergency due to the spread of COVID-19.

The local hospital, Newman Regional Health, located in Emporia, is currently using all of its local ventilators.

The county commission declared an emergency so that two more ventilators could be ordered from the state.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to review the county’s public health order.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christa Evans
GoFundMe setup for Wamego woman shot by toddler
A man was rescued from a burning mobile home early Friday at 1328 N.E. Quincy in North Topeka,...
Man rescued from burning mobile home in North Topeka
Ryan Ashlock , William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Jennifer Parks, Esther Schwemmer,...
8 Kansans federally indicted in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol
Seth Ramsey, 19
Kansas man arrested for abuse of 2-month-old daughter
Vehicles lined up Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at a drive-thru COVID testing site outside the Curtis...
KS COVID surge continues with another single-day new case record

Latest News

With more people sick, you might find it hard to find the medicine you need. Cooper Pharmacy...
Medicine in short supply as colds, COVID surge
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Is omicron the end to the pandemic?
Stormont Vail Hospital Staff
Topeka hospitals urge vaccinations as COVID-19 surge continues to take hospital beds
The Love, Chloe Foundation distinctive license plate is now available across Kansas. It helps...
Distinctive license plate provides gas cards to Kansas families facing childhood cancer