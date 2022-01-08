Advertisement

Kentucky man sentenced to probation, restitution after he diverted investment for personal use

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Kentucky man diverted an investment from a McPherson Co. resident for personal use, he was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay the money back.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Kentucky man has been ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson Co. victim for securities fraud.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, AG Schmidt said Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ken. was sentenced in McPherson Co. District Court for one count of securities fraud.

In addition to the restitution, Judge John Klenda ordered Hurt to three years probation and to pay a $5,000 fine.

Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.

Schmidt said an investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner found Hurt’s company solicited a $25,000 investment in an oil and gas lease between December 2014 and January 2015 from a resident. Investigators found he diverted the investment for personal use and to pay other, unrelated investors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s Office.

