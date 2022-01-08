Advertisement

KC police looking for driver who took off after crash that killed mom and hospitalized 2 young kids

Arnold King, 24
Arnold King, 24(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police need the public’s help in finding the man they say killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash in September that also hospitalized her two young children.

Police and emergency crews responded at 6:19 a.m. to the crash at 12th Street and Bales Avenue. Police said the suspect’s SUV was traveling south on Bales when it ran a stop sign and hit the woman’s Hyundai driving on 12th Street.

The SUV’s driver and passenger fled on foot, and the woman died at the scene. Her two children who were in the car with her, aged 10 and 4, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have now identified the SUV’s driver as Arnold L. King, 24, who is wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Police released a picture of King, but said he may have cut his hair or altered his looks.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts or the crash should contact the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

